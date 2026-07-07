Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith quietly made a major relationship change: Source

Jada Pinkett Smith moved back in with Will Smith two years ago.

A source said Jada moved back into the family home after the couple had spent several years living separately.

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"Jada moved back in with Will two years ago," the insider told People of the couple who wed in 1997 but has been separated since 2016. "They are happy and love each other and are, as ever, committed to supporting each other."

Around 2023, another source told the same magazine that the pair were still together despite maintaining separate homes.

Most recently, Will, 57, and Jada, 54, reunited publicly at the Christian Louboutin Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week in support of their son, Jaden. They were joined by their daughter Willow, Will's eldest son Trey, whom he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino, and Jada's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

The insider noted that the couple also spent the Fourth of July together in Philadelphia.

Will had been scheduled to perform as part of the United States' 250th anniversary celebrations. Although bad weather delayed the show, he eventually took the stage with The Roots at around 2 a.m.

"Jada was there with him as she always is," the source added.

Jada has previously described their relationship as a work in progress. Speaking before the release of her 2023 memoir Worthy, she said, "We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us."

"I'm going to be by his side… but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself."