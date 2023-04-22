Holiday notice

ISLAMABAD: To discourage unnecessary litigation filed on flimsy grounds, President Dr Arif Alvi has imposed a fine...
KARACHI: More than 178,000 people have found their suitable matches on Dil Ka Rishta — Pakistan’s first...
SUKKUR: PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur has been sent to the Central Jail, Sukkur, on judicial remand by the Special...
LANDIKOTAL: The rescue operation at Torkham border was halted after a large portion of the hill fell down at the...
GENEVA: The world´s glaciers melted at dramatic speed last year and saving them is effectively a lost cause, the...
KARACHI: As many as 51 percent of Pakistani nationals support the proposal to hold Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...