Car breakers

In the Shah Faisal neighbourhood of Karachi, illegally constructed speed-breakers have become a leading cause of accidents. Locals assert that these speed-breakers are invisible to drivers at night as they are not painted with reflective paint, which would improve their visibility. In addition, several people have constructed wide stairs outside of their homes, encroaching onto the road and making it even more difficult for drivers.
Furthermore, the undercarriage of the vehicles can be damaged by some of these unlawful speed-bumps since they are so steep. Speed-breakers should only be built by a competent body, such as the city government, where a tiny road crosses a big route. The authorities have received dozens of complaints about these speed-breakers, but no action has been taken. Any illegal speed-bumps should be removed, and those who constructed them should be punished.
Nadeem Abbas
Karachi
