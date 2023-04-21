After LHC, IHC also bars authorities from harassing Imran

PTI Chairman Imran Khan talking to his lawyer after his arrival at Lahore High Court on April 17, 2023. — Twitter/@PTIofficial

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the respondents against harassing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan over his plea expressing fears of arrest during the Eidul Fitr holidays.

The former premier, who is facing several cases, had moved the high court through a petition to subject his arrest in any case to judicial permission.

The court also issued notices to the respondents in the case for April 27, seeking their replies over the PTI chief’s plea.

During the hearing presided over by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Khan’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry maintained that Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq visited Zaman Park, which was a positive step but PTI’s Sindh President Ali Zaidi was detained the next day.

“It is obvious that the incident created a bad taste,” IHC CJ Farooq remarked.

At this, the lawyer maintained that they fear the government would launch another operation during the Eid holidays to arrest Khan. He said the federal government was planning to “attack” Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

He requested the court to order details of all cases registered against the PTI chief in police stations across Islamabad and information regarding a case filed in secret, while also subjecting the former premier’s arrest in any case to judicial permission.

At this, CJ Farooq remarked that he could seek the details of the cases but “how would I issue an order [without the details]”.

After this, Khan’s lawyer requested the court to adjourn the hearing till the end of the Eid holidays.

The court accepted the request and issued notices to the parties for April 27 while barring them from “harassing” Khan.

On April 18, the Lahore High Court (LHC) also refrained authorities from harassing Khan and ordered that the PTI chief should be treated according to the law as per the assurance given by the Punjab government’s lawyer.

“Imran Khan should not be illegally harassed until the next hearing,” the court mentioned in its verdict on Khan’s plea seeking details of the cases registered against him and the possibility of a police operation by the government at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore during the Eid holidays.

The provincial top court has fixed May 2 as the date to hear the petition.

Khan, in his petition, has added the Federation as a party through the home secretary, inspector-general of police and director general Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

“Since the regime change, the parties have been harassing Imran Khan on the behest of Pakistan Democratic Movement [PDM],” the plea mentioned.

It added that the former prime minister, who was voted out of office via a no-confidence motion in April last year, has been raising his voice against corruption, which was why he is being harassed.

“Cases have been filed against Imran Khan across the country,” the petition read.