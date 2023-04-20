IGP inspects security

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan along with Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ijaz Khan visited Peshawar Saddar and Qissa Khwani on Wednesday.

The IGP visited various bazaars and inspected the security measures there. The IGP also visited the Dispute Resolution Council at Gulberg Police Station and directed the body to resolve the issues of people within a minimum time.

The IGP also met traders and those coming for shopping in Saddar. He later talked to people in Qissa Khwani while walking through different streets of the inner city. Traders welcomed the IGP by showering petals on him.