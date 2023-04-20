IGP inspects security

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan along with Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ijaz Khan visited Peshawar Saddar and Qissa Khwani on Wednesday.
The IGP visited various bazaars and inspected the security measures there. The IGP also visited the Dispute Resolution Council at Gulberg Police Station and directed the body to resolve the issues of people within a minimum time.
The IGP also met traders and those coming for shopping in Saddar. He later talked to people in Qissa Khwani while walking through different streets of the inner city. Traders welcomed the IGP by showering petals on him.
KOHAT: An accused was shot dead while a head-constable sustained injuries when rivals opened fire on them on...
KHAR: Foolproof security arrangements finalised to celebrate the upcoming Eidul Fitr in a peaceful environment across...
MANSEHRA: Nine members of a family, including women and children, sustained injuries when a speeding van rammed into a...
MIRANSHAH: Armed robbers looted Rs7 million from a commercial bank here on Wednesday, sources said.The sources said...
MARDAN: The district administration has de-sealed a main shopping outlet which was sealed earlier over non-payment of...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Adnan Jalil has...