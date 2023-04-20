Governor inaugurates mosque

LAHORE: Governor Balighur Rehman inaugurated a grand mosque in a private housing society here Wednesday. Caretaker Minister for Local Government and Community Development Ibrahim Murad and group leader APTMA, Gohar Ejaz were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, Governor Balighur Rehman said he felt honored by inaugurating the mosque. He praised the newly-constructed mosque, saying it is a masterpiece of Islamic architecture, and it is a source of strength that it has the capacity of ten thousand people to offer prayers. He said the mosque could facilitate only the members of the housing society, but people from different areas of Lahore to come and offer prayers. The governor said that the month of Ramazan is full of blessings and the mosque is a place of worship. He said, “We pray to Allah Almighty to accept the efforts of all the people involved in this good work.”