33 POs arrested from foreign countries

LAHORE: On the instructions of IG Dr Usman Anwar, a crackdown on proclaimed offenders (POs) continued.

Police teams have arrested two hardened proclaimed offenders from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. In the crackdown that started on January 24, 33 dangerous proclaimed offenders were arrested and imprisoned from other countries including the United States, Great Britain, Gulf countries, South Africa and Greece.

PHP arrests 37 outlaws: Punjab Highway Patrol checked 56,944 citizens and 25,701 vehicles across the province during the last 24 hours. During the checking, nine stolen motorcycles, two cars were recovered. PHP arrested 37 outlaws, including 20 proclaimed offenders and 17 absconders wanted in various cases.

bike thieves: Three suspected members of a bike thief gang were arrested by Shahdara Police. The arrested suspects were identified as Suneel alias Seela, Samar Ali and Haimras alias Sanata. Police recovered six bikes, four mobile phones and illegal weapons from them. They were arrested during a raid at their house situated near Yousaf Park, Begum Kot.

In another incident reported in Factory Area, traffic police recovered a stolen bike. Reportedly, a traffic warden was issuing an e-challan over a violation. He entered the details into the e-challan app, criminal record appeared. It was wanted in a case registered at Baseerpur, Okara. Police have taken the driver as well as bike into the custody.

ARRESTED: Two suspects robbers were arrested after being injured in a police encounter. Reportedly, police team had signalled to stop three suspects riding two bikes. The suspects resorted to firing and fled the scene. A police team chased and intercepted them near Shahzada Pind. In exchange of firing, two suspects were injured and fell down. They were identified as Mubashir alias Don and Bilal.

The arrested suspects were wanted in theft, dacoity and other cases. In another incident, two suspected shooters were killed in different encounters with Civil Lines. The first shootout reportedly was reported near Harbanspura, a police team had been escorting the suspect Usman for the recovery purpose.

Suddenly, their alleged accomplices attacked police to free him. In exchange of firing, Usman received bullet injuries and died. As police followed his accomplices, they confronted them near Batapur. In another confrontation, another suspected shooter identified as Zaheer was killed.

Meanwhile, In a recent joint operation conducted by the PSCA and the Dolphin Force, two suspected armed men were arrested. The PSCA team spotted the suspects on a private bus station cameras and informed Dolphin 324. During the search, the police recovered a stolen motorcycle and illegal pistols from the suspects.

However, the accused fired shots while being taken to the police station, but the Dolphin Force managed to arrest them through cross-firing. Two drug pushers held: Hudyara police arrested two drug pushers and recovered 1.5kg charas from their possession. The accused were identified as Naseeb alias Kalo and Rashid.