Water leaks

Each day the newspaper carries reports of shortage of water in one area or the other. Taps in the most densely populated districts of Karachi remain dry for weeks. The main reasons for the prevailing water crisis are the lack of a proper distribution and transmission network and leakage in water conduits and trunks. This leakage of water causes damage to buildings and roads.

It is also observed that, rickshaw drivers near Gulshan Chowrangi take advantage of this leakage, they use this clean water to wash their vehicles on the main road which causes traffic jams. This leakage also damages the roads. The government and local authorities need to address this issue through repair and replacement of old pipelines, improving leak detection systems and increasing public awareness about the importance of water conservation.

Waqarud-din Khan

Karachi