Teach a man to fish

While charity work is indeed important, it is imperative to understand that it is not a long-term solution to the problems faced by the poor. It is essential to empower and enable them to become self-sufficient by helping them acquire skills, finances and knowledge to stand on their own.

It is incumbent upon the government to create a conducive environment where people can work and earn a living, instead of relying on NGOs and charities for their sustenance. Education and vocational training must be provided to equip the younger generation with the skills required to secure job opportunities or launch their own businesses.

Shabir Jamali

Shaheed Benazirabad