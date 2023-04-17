Imran says PTI to defeat ‘Zardari mafia’ in Sindh

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Sunday said his party will defeat the ‘Zardari mafia’ in Sindh.

“Zardari group has made people of Sindh hostage,” Imran Khan while expressing his views during his meeting with PTI Sindh leader Khurram Sher Zaman who called on him in Lahore to discuss the political situation including the arrest of party leaders and workers in Sindh.

Khurram Sher Zaman presented the progress report of the party’s MPAs in Sindh to Imran Khan. The meeting also discussed the expected Sindh visit of Imran Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, the former prime minister said the people of Sindh should prepare themselves for elections and vowed to get the people of Sindh freed from the ‘Zardari mafia.’

"We will defeat the ‘Zardari mafia’ with the strength of the vote," he added.

The former prime minister noted that the majority of rights violations have been reported in Sindh.

Earlier, Imran Khan asserted that he would form the next government in Sindh, reiterating his demand for ‘immediate and transparent’ elections.

According to details, the former premier made these remarks while talking to social media workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who called on him at his residence at Lahore’s Zaman Park.