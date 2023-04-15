Dar holds virtual meeting with WB vice president

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar held meeting with World Bank South Asia Vice President Martin Raiser through video-link as part of the WB-IMF Spring meetings 2023 being held in Washington on Friday.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, FBR chairman and special secretary Finance attended the meeting virtually from Islamabad. Whereas Ambassador of Pakistan to the USA Masood Ahmad Khan, SBP Governor Jamil Ahmad, Secretary Finance, Secretary EAD attended in person. Finance minister informed the WB vice president about the completion of World Bank-supported reforms, especially those supported under the RISE-2 programme, under which major reforms like harmonisation of GST have been achieved.

Dar also thanked the World Bank team for supporting Pakistan on flood rehabilitation and reconstruction.

Mr Martin appreciated Pakistan’s efforts on ensuring expeditious processing of all flood related projects. He especially thanked Pakistani side on completing reforms under RISE programme which will contribute to ensure macroeconomic stability in the country.

The sources said that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also scheduled to hold meeting with AIIB President on Friday as the WB and AIIB were considering to co-finance $900 million through RISE programme. This virtual meeting also held and Pakistan made a request to approve this co-financing as early as possible as government fulfilled all prior conditions in this regard, added the sources.