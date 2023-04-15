National Shooting Championship in May

KARACHI: The 30th edition of National Shooting Championship will be held from May 1-10 at Army Marksmanship Unit, Jhelum.

According to the Secretary National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP), a national championship for juniors will also be held side by side with this. said Razi Ahmed Khan said that the events to be played in the championship are of Air Rifle, Air Pistol, Rapid Fire Pistol, Standard Fire Pistol, Centre Fire Pistol, 25m Pistol, 50m Pistol, Prone Rifle, 3-Position Rifle, Skeet, Trap, and Double Trap.

“The Air Rifle and Air Pistol events for Juniors will be held from April 29-30,” he added. The 29th edition of the championship was won by Navy with 21 gold medals, 10 silver and 13 bronze while Army were second with nine gold, 19 silver, and five bronze medals. Sindh with two gold medals and one bronze were third and Pakistan Air Force with two silver and eight bronze medals were fourth.