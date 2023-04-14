Gandapur sent to jail on judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: Judicial Magistrate Ehtesham Alam Khan has sent Pakistan Tehreek Insaf leader Ali Amin Gandapur to Adiala Jail on judicial remand in a case about threatening the government and national institutions.

Gandapur, a former federal minister, was arrested from outside the Peshawar High Court’s D.I. Khan bench last week.

He was produced before the judicial magistrate on Thursday. Accepting his plea, the judicial magistrate rejected the plea of the police seeking an extension of physical remand and sent Gandapur to jail on judicial remand. On April 8, a case was registered under Section 7 ATA against Ali Amin Gandapur at Islamabad’s Golra police station.

The FIR also invoked Sections 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging or attempting to wage war or abetting the waging of war against Pakistan), 121A (conspiracy to commit offences punishable by Section 121), 122 (collecting arms, etc., with intention of waging war against Pakistan), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code, and Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance.