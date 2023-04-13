PM urged to take notice of gas crisis in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Senator Waqar Mehdi, general secretary Pakistan Peoples Party, Sindh, has demanded that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif immediately convene a meeting on the issue of gas crisis in Sindh and review the appointment of the MD SSGC.

“If the state minister concerned is not interested in solving the problems faced by people, he should be replaced by a worthy member of the National Assembly and the appointment of the current MD SSGC should also be reviewed immediately.

A senior officer should be appointed to take care of people seeking gas at least for cooking,” he said, adding that the Sindh province was going through the worst gas crisis and from Karachi to Kashmore, domestic consumers were bearing the brunt of gas shutdown.

He said that during the first 20 days of Ramazan, the people of Sindh faced severe hardships due to non-supply of gas, adding that it was regrettable that the province, which met 70% of the country’s gas needs, was deprived of its own natural resources.