PTI case against Wazirabad attack JIT put off

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has postponed the hearing on a petition challenging the formation of the JIT to investigate the Wazirabad attack on Imran Khan till May 18.

At the start of the hearing, the court asked about the whereabouts of the petitioners, Doctor Yasmin Rashid and Umar Farooq, and expressed disappointment at their absence.

A junior lawyer informed the court that Advocate Burhan Muazzam, the counsel for the petitioners, was available on the premises and could appear, if necessary. However, the court rejected this option and stated that the petitioners’ lawyer should be present in the court. The court also suggested that the petitioners may be attempting to delay the matter.

The Punjab advocate-general argued before the court that the law department had objections to the maintainability of the petition. He maintained that the JIT had been formed according to the law and requested the court to dismiss the petitions. After hearing the arguments, the court adjourned the hearing till May 18.