Call to promote trade ties with Turkmenistan

PESHAWAR: KP Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Muhammad Adnan Jalil on Wednesday called for promoting trade and cultural activities with Turkmenistan. He said that there were so many possible avenues of trade promotion between Pakistan and Turkmenistan, which if properly utilised, would play an important role in the economic development of both the countries.

The minister expressed these views in meeting with the Turkmenistan Ambassador to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov, said a handout. During the meeting, the caretaker minister discussed matters of mutual interests with the Turkmen ambassador, with special emphasis on aspects related to the development of the trade sector between the two countries.

A number of proposals came under discussion for the promotion of bilateral trade and cultural activities between the two countries. The minister raised with the Turkmenistan ambassador the point of easing the visa process for Pakistanis.