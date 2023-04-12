A general view of Pakistan's Supreme Court in Islamabad on April 6, 2022. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court is likely to issue an appropriate order today (Wednesday) over the non-implementation of its order passed on April 4, directing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure the holding of elections in the province of Punjab on May 14.

Well-placed sources told The News on Tuesday that in view of the report submitted by the ECP, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial would deliberate with Justice Ijazul Ahsen and Justice Munib Akhtar today (Wednesday) on the non-implementation of its order passed on April 4 and likely to issue an appropriate order.

It was also learnt that Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Awan also met the CJP in connection with the April 4 order, which directed for holding elections in Punjab on May 14.

Sources said that during the meeting, the chief justice made it clear to the AG that the apex court would adhere to the Constitution, protect it, and ensure rule of law.

The CJP also stressed that the commands of the Constitution must prevail and they were determined to implement the order in letter and spirit. In pursuance of the apex court's April 4 order, the ECP on Tuesday submitted a report to the apex court on the non-provision of election funds as the federal government failed to release the finances to hold the polls in Punjab.

The report was submitted to the Registrar’s Office in a sealed envelope, which will be sent to the chambers of the CJP, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsen and Justice Munib Akhtar.

On April 4, a three-member bench of the apex court, headed by the chief justice and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsen and Justice Munib Akhtar, had declared as unconstitutional the order of the ECP passed on March 22, 2023 postponing the election in Punjab till October 8 and fixed May 14, the date for polls in the province.

The bench had announced the verdict in the petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), challenging ECP's order to postpone the election in Punjab until October 8.

The coalition government on Monday tabled a bill in the National Assembly seeking approval of funds for the elections in both Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which was later sent to the parliamentary committee concerned for deliberations.