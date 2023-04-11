Islamabad: Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abadula on Monday inaugurated a sports festival for photojournalists here at National Press Club (NPC), says a press release.

On arrival, he was accorded warm welcome by the new elected regime of NPC including President Anwar Raza, General Secretary Khalil Raja, Finance Secretary Nayyar Ali and executive members. The ambassador also held detailed meeting with the NPC office bearers and discussed bilateral cooperation in media sector.

Addressing the media persons, he said Journalism was a noble and dignified profession which played a critical role in the national development. However, development in media sector of Pakistan, which was vibrant and independent, had really impressed me.

“Pakistan and Ethiopia shares similarities in many ways and somehow, our problems are also similar whether these are related to climate change, terrorism or hybrid war imposed on us by others,” he said while urging the mainstream media to lead from front in fighting information warfare waged against the country. He said doors of the Embassy of Ethiopia were opened for the media persons who would be welcomed and served with coffee during their visit to the premises. Jemal Beker said his country was a land of origins, land of coffee and above all, the land of King Najeshi and Bilal Habshi.

“Coffee was first discovered from Ethiopia and first Islamic Hijra took place towards our country and it our land where remains of first human have been found and its name is Lucy,” the ambassador remarked. He also extended gratitude to the NPC and Photojournalist Association for inviting him to the auspicious event.

Jemal Beker also congratulated the photojournalist association and newly elected regime of the NPC for organising a wonderful sports festival for the journalists who worked hard to bring forth factual information.