French ballet choreographer dies

PARIS: Pierre Lacotte, a French choreographer who as a young man helped ballet superstar Rudolf Nureyev defect from the Soviet Union, died aged 91 on Monday, his wife said.
“In 1961, after becoming friends with Soviet-born ballet legend Nureyev while he was on tour in Paris, Lacotte was among those who helped the dancer escape KGB agents and seek asylum at the capital´s Le Bourget airport, according to his account to a BBC documentary. His role in the famous defection was also recounted in a 2018 biopic titled “The White Crow” directed by Britain´s Ralph Fiennes. After suffering an ankle injury, Lacotte increasingly turned his attention to the archives of the Paris Opera from 1968.
MOSCOW: A Moscow-backed official announced Monday that he had visited the frontline city of Bakhmut in Ukraine,...
ROME: Italian former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, who has been in hospital for leukaemia and a lung infection,...
WASHINGTON: An Iranian-born American woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for providing financial support...
Kuwait City: A Kuwaiti media outlet has unveiled a virtual news presenter generated using artificial intelligence,...
DHAKA: An Islamic cleric and three village elders in Bangladesh were arrested on charges they ordered a woman to be...
NEW DELHI: The Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama apologised on Monday after a video which showed him asking a...