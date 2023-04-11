Rational steps

This letter refers to the news report ‘CJP reaches out to dissenting judges’ (April 10, 2023). The CJP’s changed approach towards solving the internal divisions between the honourable member judges is commendable. The tumultuous events in the political landscape of Pakistan have become a cause for concern and have tarnished the fabric of the governance structure.
The largely measured demeanour of the army chief in the face of extraordinary disparagement against his institution and now the rational approach taken by the chief justice are welcome. Now is the time for the political leaders to follow suit.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton
Canada
