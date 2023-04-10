 
Monday April 10, 2023
Peshawar

AKF hosts Iftar for orphans

By APP
April 10, 2023

PESHAWAR: The Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) here on Friday organised an ‘Iftar’ dinner for orphan children to mark World Orphan Day in Aghos Al Khidmat Sardar Garhi.The Iftar” dinner among others was attended by Chief Minister aides including Adnan Jalil and Malik Mehar Elahi besides a large number of people.