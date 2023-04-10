 
Monday April 10, 2023
Dr Nasrullah Rana laid to rest

April 10, 2023

Renowned ENT Specialist Dr Nasrullah Rana passed away here on Sunday. He was laid to rest here. Qul will be held at 4PM today (Monday) at G-O-R 1 Mosque for men, while women are requested to join at Rana House 23 A-1 Aikman Road G-O-R 1, Lahore.