ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday called a meeting of the federal cabinet on Sunday (today) in the wake of the country’s recent political and constitutional crises.
The PM has not delineated the agenda for the meeting yet.
However, sources said the PM would chair the meeting, called at 2pm, virtually to mainly approve the decisions taken at the National Security Council (NSC) meeting.
Apart from that, the meeting would discuss the country’s political situation post Supreme Court judge Justice Athar Minallah’s dissenting note and devise a strategy to address President Dr Arif Alvi’s refusal to assent to the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023.
LALAMUSA: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the...
All political parties want polls, but a fair and equal opportunity required for all before the elections, says Latif
HANGU: One of the two scavengers, who were stated to be brothers, was killed and another sustained critical injuries...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday paid tribute to respected diplomatic historian and researcher...
The apex court has ordered to hold elections in Punjab on May 14
LAHORE: Former federal ministers, members of national and provincial assemblies and party ticket-holders on Saturday...