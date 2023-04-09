PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs a federal cabinet meeting. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday called a meeting of the federal cabinet on Sunday (today) in the wake of the country’s recent political and constitutional crises.

The PM has not delineated the agenda for the meeting yet.

However, sources said the PM would chair the meeting, called at 2pm, virtually to mainly approve the decisions taken at the National Security Council (NSC) meeting.

Apart from that, the meeting would discuss the country’s political situation post Supreme Court judge Justice Athar Minallah’s dissenting note and devise a strategy to address President Dr Arif Alvi’s refusal to assent to the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023.