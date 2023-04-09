3,000 Sikh pilgrims arrive today

LAHORE: A group of 3,000 Sikh pilgrims from India will enter Pakistan through Wagah border on Sunday (today) to participate in the celebrations of Sikh religious festival Vaisakhi Mela 2023.

According to an official announcement, the Sikh pilgrims will be welcomed by Additional Secretary (Shrine) Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Rana Shahid Saleem and Pradhan Sardar Amir Singh.

ETPB Chairman Habibur Rahman Gillani said the guests from all over the world including India will be treated with the best hospitality and complete arrangements have been made in this regard including security, travel and lodging.

Rana Shahid Saleem said that in line with the instructions ETPB Chairman, the best marquees will be installed at Wagah and other places, while special arrangements will be made for bathrooms, Langar, security, transport and medical facilities of the pilgrims. Special arrangements have been made to provide refreshments to them during the journey. The guests will be taken to Nankana by VIP buses while the main event will be held on April 14 at Hasan Abdal.