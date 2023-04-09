For-profit

I want to draw attention to the concerning trend of commercialization in the education sector. The notion that education is a business, rather than a means of imparting knowledge and developing individuals, is a worrying one. In recent years, we have seen an exponential increase in private educational institutions across the country. However, many of these institutions are solely focused on profit, rather than on delivering high-quality education to their students. Furthermore, there is a noticeable lack of quality in many of these private institutions, with a greater emphasis placed on quantity instead. After all, it is the latter that brings in the cash. This results in students being passed through the system without actually gaining the knowledge and skills they need to succeed.
It is crucial to remember that education is not just a commodity but a social service. The government must regulate the education sector and ensure that quality education is available at affordable costs. Private institutions must be held accountable for the education they provide and the fees they charge. We must ensure that education remains a means to foster intellectual growth and personal development, and not a mere business.
Muhammad Hasnain
Karachi
