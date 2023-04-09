That Dr Ajmal Sawand lost his life simply for belonging to the wrong tribe is an indictment of the situation in many parts of our country. It’s the 21st century and Pakistanis are still dying due to tribal conflicts. And what are the authorities up to? Why has there been no concerted effort to stamp out this type of organized violence between different groups and communities? The issue goes beyond law enforcement. Murders like these are an indictment of our education, legal and economic frameworks too.

In many parts of the country, disputes affecting thousands can arise for the most trivial and inconsequential reasons and they are often resolved with the gun, almost as if courts of law do not exist. Furthermore, the fact that a person can blithely kill another human being simply because he is from the wrong tribe shows just how far short our education system has fallen.

Ghulam Murtaza

Karachi