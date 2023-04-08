Bradburn head coach for New Zealand series

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Friday announced national men's team management for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against New Zealand.

Rehan-ul-Haq, the general manager of two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Islamabad United, has been appointed team manager. New Zealand's former Test cricketer Grant Bradburn will be the head coach with Abdul Rehman as his assistant. Andrew Puttick will come as batting coach followed. Umar Gul has got an extension as bowling coach.

Bradburn and Puttick will arrive in Lahore on 11 April. Reportedly, the team management has been appointed in the loop with a potential team director in the future, Mickey Arthur. The former head coach of the national team is likely to be confirmed to take up the post after the home New Zealand tour.Bradburn and Puttick have been appointed for the New Zealand series and will arrive in Lahore on 11 April.

Pakistani Squads

T20I: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

ODI: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir. Reserves: Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed and Tayyab Tahir.

Player Support Personnel

Rehan Ul Haq (manager), Grant Bradburn (head coach), Abdul Rehman (assistant to head coach), Andrew Puttick (batting coach), Umar Gul (bowling coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Drikus Saaimon (strength and conditioning coach), Talha Ijaz (analyst).