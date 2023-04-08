UVAS training ends

LAHORE:The Department of Dairy Technology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore, in collaboration with Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD), organised a concluding ceremony of five days hands-on training on cheese making on City Campus on Friday.

Secretary Livestock Punjab Muhammad Masood Anwar presided over the ceremony of training which was held under the project of ‘Capacity Building of dairy farmers & industry stakeholders on milk value chain’ and distributed certificates among participants while UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Chairman Department of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, other officials and 20 participants/professionals from public and private sectors, including dairy farmers, stakeholder, veterinary officers and food technologist were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Masood Anwar said that UVAS was imparting innovative practical knowledge and skills to dairy professionals. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that it was necessary to create awareness among the general public through social media to boost the dairy sector.