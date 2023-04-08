Towards fibre revolution

In recent times, data consumption has been growing at a rapid pace. As commerce, communication, education and a host of other activities migrate to the web, it is more essential than ever to have an internet infrastructure with the bandwidth to handle the surging demand for data.
This will make fibre optic networks a must have for countries that don’t want to remain stuck in the past. We need a national initiative to ensure that we do not miss out on the coming fibre revolution.
Dr Intikhab Ulfat
Karachi
