MQMP takes up census issue with PM

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP) on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the ongoing population census and overall political situation in the country.

The delegation comprised Federal Information Technology and Telecommunications Minister Aminul Haq and former Member of National Assembly Farooq Sattar.

Federal Economic Affairs Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also attended the meeting, a PM Office statement said.