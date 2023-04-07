MQMP takes up census issue with PM

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP) on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the ongoing population census and overall political situation in the country.
The delegation comprised Federal Information Technology and Telecommunications Minister Aminul Haq and former Member of National Assembly Farooq Sattar.
Federal Economic Affairs Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also attended the meeting, a PM Office statement said.
PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court on Thursday stayed the order of Federal Board of Revenue for shifting the tax...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Thursday took legal action against the cabinet members who took part in a...
PESHAWAR: District and Sessions Judge Saima Asim dismissed the bail application of an accused for giving fake cheques...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a plea filed by PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, seeking...
ISLAMABAD: The Indus River System Authority advisory committee on Thursday approved 27 percent and 10 percent water...
LAHORE: The Customs Directorate Peshawar has confiscated smuggled cigarettes worth Rs20 million, along with other...