Malika sees huge volleyball talent in Pakistan women

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) Women’s Development Committee Chairperson Malika Junaid Thursday said that the local women have immense potential to excel in the game of volleyball and other sports as well provided that they get the required guidance and financial support.

During her media talk, Malika, a founding member of the Empower Sports Academy based in the United States, said the recent national women volleyball championship has already unleashed some exciting talent.

“We can further hone it with proper coaching, guidance, and required financial support to the talented volleyball players. Coaching under able experts is a must for a systematic improvement in the standard of women’s volleyball in the country.”

Malika hoped to develop a core of players to represent Pakistan in future international competitions. “With SA Games approaching fast, we want to raise standard of the women’s volleyball so that they could outshine the best.”

“The Empower Sports Academy is aiming to empower women in sports by providing the best training, competition facilities and environment to improve their techniques and bringing their fitness level at par with international standards. By providing a friendly environment in women’s sports, a large number of female players will also get attracted to different sports”, Malika added. She also called on the business community to play constructive role in promoting women’s sports especially the volleyball in the country.