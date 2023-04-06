QAU syndicate approves establishment of new directorates and centres

Islamabad: Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Syndicate has approved the establishment of several new directorates and centres to enhance the university's administrative structure and services.
The decision was made during the 184th meeting of the Syndicate, chaired by the Vice Chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam University, Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar (SI).
The meeting discussed 49 agenda items, including administrative matters, and approved the recommendations of the 144th Selection/Promotion Board meeting. The newly approved directorates and centres include the Directorate of External Linkages, Directorate of Alumni Association, University Data Centre, University Digitalization Centre, Regional Integration Centre, Human Resource Development Centre, Social Entrepreneurship Centre, Communication Network Centre, Job Placement/Career Counselling Centre, Business Incubation Centre, Chairperson and Centre for Entrepreneurship.
In addition, the Syndicate also approved the proposal for a Hostel Operating System to improve hostel management and a Security Operating System, which will be supervised by the Campus Manager/Chief Security Officer. These new directorates and centres are aimed to enhance the administrative and academic services provided by Quaid-i-Azam University. They will provide a platform for students, faculty, and staff to collaborate, innovate and contribute to the university's growth and development.
Islamabad: In an effort towards becoming Pakistan’s leading tech enabled distributor, a B2B e-commerce platform for...
Rawalpindi: Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Wednesday visited centre for matric annual...
Islamabad: The widow of late Muhammad Latif, formerly working as driver with National Trust for the Disabled filed a...
Islamabad: On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Constitution of Pakistan, the Inter Board Committee of...
Islamabad: The Ambassador of Belgium in Pakistan Charles Delogne along with officials from the Ministry of Foreign...
Rawalpindi: A good number of individuals particularly those who are over 40 years of age may suffer from gastric...