Tourism termed best option for breast cancer awareness

LAHORE: Breast cancer is a growing threat and serious problem not only in Pakistan but all over the globe and creating awareness about breast cancer through international tourism is a good omen opted by delegates from United Kingdom.

Fundraising for this great cause from this platform will undoubtedly help to save the lives of poor women having breast cancer. These views were expressed by the Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar while speaking in a press conference.

He said that the international delegation travelled from UK through 11 countries by road and reached here at Lahore General Hospital. Dr Saeed Ahmed and Dr Saleem from the UK, Dr Fareed Ahmed and Dr Naveed Ahmed from Canada were included in the delegation, while MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam, Prof Faheem Afzal, Dr Noreen Rohi, Nursing Superintendent Mrs Maimona Sattar, Dr Irfan, Dr Sonia Ayub and senior doctors including Dr Abdul Aziz and Dr Nadia Arshad were among those who welcomed this delegation. Prof Al-Fareed Zafar while talking to media and delegate members said that Allah Almighty would reward those who come out with this great humanitarian mission in Ramazan. Dr Saeed Ahmad from UK said that for the purpose of fundraising for breast cancer and special children was to provide modern facilities to patients and acquaint local doctors about modern research and treatment. He said that 65 years ago Begum Naheed Sikandar Mirza from Iran laid the foundation of Darul Falah which is now known as Lahore General Hospital and we have started fundraising from the same institution in Pakistan. Principal PGMI said that overseas Pakistanis always stood with us to help Pakistani community for any social cause.

Principal LGH Prof Al-Fareed Zafar along with his faculty members announced contributing for fundraising and wished the Caravan a big success. Talking about tourism, Prof Al-Fareed Zafar and other doctors from abroad said that there was no other sector suitable for the promotion of the soft image of the motherland than tourism. They added that there is no doubt that nature has blessed this land with all blessings and privileges. Prof Al-Fareed pointed out that Pakistan is blessed with high mountains, sea, desert and vast plain area. Similarly, ancient monuments like Mohenjo Daro, Harappa this region has four seasons. If we focus on this aspect, Pakistan may become richer than Switzerland and we cannot only exchange expertise but also earn big revenue. He suggested that the government should sponsor four or five students annually from different countries and invite them to Pakistan and give them the status of State Guest to visit across Pakistan so that they can become our ambassadors and return to their countries with positive face of Pakistan.