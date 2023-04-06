The concept of blue finance has grabbed considerable international attention as a policy instrument to refresh the economy and endorse the cooperative growth of local communities by preserving the oceanic environment and related resources. Blue finance focuses on the ocean-linked sectors, including but not limited to shipping, seafood, marine renewable energy, port construction, coastal tourism, coastal infrastructure and offshore oil and gas exploration. Blue finance is all about monetary tools that ensure the conservation of the ocean environment.
The expansion of blue finance is thus critical since it supports and promotes the global transformation into economic growth along with ocean sustainability. For Pakistan, there is a growing need to research and highlight the potential for ocean financing and how we can reconcile economic growth with preserving the oceanic environment.
Dr Intikhab Ulfat
Karachi
