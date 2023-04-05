Future line of action: PPP CEC meeting expected by end of current week

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has decided to convene the meeting of its Central Executive Committee (CEC) to hold discussion on the political situation arises out after the verdict of the Supreme Court with regards to elections for Punjab Assembly and to formulate its future line of action.
It is expected that the meeting of the CEC of PPP would be convened during the ongoing week most probably by the end of the current week.
Sources said once the PPP CEC would give the future line of action then Bilawal would take the CEC decision to the PDM to tell the future line of action as the PPP did not want to take any solo decision but wanted to take the consensus decision with the coalition partners of the PDM.
Sources said though the PPP has finalised the shortlisting of all of its candidates for the PPP candidates for the elections for the provincial elections of Punjab Assembly in its parliamentary board meetings that was headed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yet the final decision with regard to these elections will be finalised in the PPP CEC and also with its coalition partners PDM.
However, sources in the PPP said it was principally decided that no walk over would be given to the PTI and political and electoral field could not be let open for the PTI. “The PPP always ready for the elections whenever these be held,” sources in the PPP said.
Sources said Former President Asif Ali Zardari is in contact with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif following the SC decision.
