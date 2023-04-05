British diplomat to run London Marathon for TCF

KARACHI: Mike Nithavrianakis, who served as the British Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi, has left Pakistan and is now serving as Consul General in Milan.

But the Scotsman hasn’t forgotten the country where he made many friends during his stint and in fact stays connected to several noble causes especially the ones run by The Citizens Foundation (TCF).

In support of TCF, Mike ran the Milan Half Marathon last month and is now looking forward to competing in this month’s London Marathon to be held on April 23. “During my stay in Pakistan I was lucky enough to get to know TCF, an education organisation established in 1995 that is providing quality education to children from underprivileged backgrounds throughout the country. I had the honour of meeting three of TCF's visionary founders, all of whom remain incredibly active, and I am proud to be able to call them my friends,” says Mike.

“TCF, its schools, pupils and teaching staff are incredibly inspiring. Once I started visiting some of their schools in Karachi, I had no hesitation in volunteering to help raise funds so that more children could access the brilliant learning that TCF provides.

“As a keen runner, I launched a campaign to raise substantial funds by running the London and Manchester Marathons a week apart in October 2021. Such was the response and the generosity of many friends and contacts, we are building a new school campus in rural Sindh,” he says.

“I have been spurred on by this to launch a new fund-raising effort in 2023 as I ran the Half Marathon here Milan in March. I will also run London Marathon in April. I am hoping that the many friends of TCF in Italy, the UK and Pakistan will be keen to support my efforts,” he adds.

The London Marathon is one of the most prestigious events on the international athletics calendar. Thousands of avid runners and keen amateurs will take to the streets of London as the annual London Marathon returns on April 23.

More than 40,000 people took on the 26.2-mile run last year. Kenyan Amos Kipruto won the men’s race in 2022, crossing the finish line in 2:04:39, while Ethiopian runner Yalemzerf Yehualaw recovered from a fall to win the women’s race. Every year, people watch in person or on TV to see the hordes of runners – and a fair few famous faces – conquering the iconic route.

Last year’s marathon took place in October due to the Covid-19 pandemic which has seen the annual event moved for the past three years. However, this year, the 43rd event returns to its traditional spring date.