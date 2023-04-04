Urban burden

Pakistan is the most highly urbanized of South Asia’s major economies, according to the World Bank. Within Pakistan, Sindh province is the most urbanized as 52 per cent of its total population resides in urban areas. Karachi, the capital of Sindh, has the highest rate of urbanization and the largest population of all cities in Pakistan.

This has put unprecedented pressure on Karachi’s resources and infrastructure, which are failing to cope with the rapid increase of its population. We cannot rely on cities alone to cater to the economic needs of the entire population and need to focus on rural development. As long as economic opportunities are concentrated in the cities, they will continue to struggle with overpopulation, pollution, lack of basic resources and facilities and crime.

Engr Waqar Badar Kandhro

Larkana