Former SP’s murder: Victim’s sister-in-law, her guard arrested

LAHORE: CIA Iqbal Town police arrested a woman and a man in connection with the murder of former SP Farhat Abbas on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Hira Bibi, widowed sister-in-law of the victim and Arif Afridi, a security guard. Police said the victim’s sister-in-law was involved in the murder. The victim used to forbid his widowed sister-in-law from having a security guard. The security guard Arif Afridi had been living in a hotel near the victim's house for two weeks to keep an eye on him.

Youth dies in roof collapse: A 17-year-old youth died when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in the Mochi Gate area on Sunday. On receiving the information, the rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the body of a 17-year-old youth Shahid Munir from the debris. The body was handed over to the family.

Stray bullet injures man: A young man was injured by a stray bullet while working in a bakery in the North Cantt police area on Sunday. The injured identified as Noman was admitted to hospital. The police were tracing the accused with the help of CCTV cameras and other means and ascertaining whether the bullet was fired as a result of aerial firing or someone targeted Noman.