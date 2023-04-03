The decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan to postpone the elections in Punjab has stirred up controversy and has been met with criticism from various quarters. The timing of the postponement, just a few weeks before the scheduled polling date, has raised suspicions about the ECP’s intentions and impartiality. One of the primary reasons cited by the ECP for the postponement is the security situation in Punjab. However, this justification has been met with scepticism by some analysts, who argue that the security situation in Punjab has remained stable to the extent that it would not warrant such a drastic step.

Some political parties have accused the ECP of being biased towards specific candidates or parties and have raised concerns about the fairness of the electoral process. The postponement of the elections has also led to a sense of uncertainty and anxiety among the public. The delay in the electoral process can potentially undermine public trust in the democratic system and may lead to further political instability.

Muhammad Usama Shoaib

Rahim Yar Khan