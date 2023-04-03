The decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan to postpone the elections in Punjab has stirred up controversy and has been met with criticism from various quarters. The timing of the postponement, just a few weeks before the scheduled polling date, has raised suspicions about the ECP’s intentions and impartiality. One of the primary reasons cited by the ECP for the postponement is the security situation in Punjab. However, this justification has been met with scepticism by some analysts, who argue that the security situation in Punjab has remained stable to the extent that it would not warrant such a drastic step.
Some political parties have accused the ECP of being biased towards specific candidates or parties and have raised concerns about the fairness of the electoral process. The postponement of the elections has also led to a sense of uncertainty and anxiety among the public. The delay in the electoral process can potentially undermine public trust in the democratic system and may lead to further political instability.
Muhammad Usama Shoaib
Rahim Yar Khan
While the construction of stormwater drains in DHA is surely favourable for residents, the slow pace of construction...
This letter refers to the editorial ‘The centre can’t hold’ . This editorial is another wakeup call and people...
Sometimes it seems as though the political class and the country as a whole lost its sense of purpose...
Pakistan has had a tumultuous history with its religious minorities, with instances of discrimination and persecution...
The United States emerged as the sole global superpower with the disintegration of the Soviet Union in 1991. The...
Education 4.0 is a term that describes the fourth industrial revolution in education. It involves the integration of...