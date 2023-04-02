Govt asked to restore old grade system

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Employees Union has rejected the new scale formula and asked the government to restore the old system with an increase in salaries of the staff.

In a statement, PMC’s lower grade employees union president Muhammad Shabbir said the new formula benefited only the officers in grade 17 and above while the lower grade employees would suffer and be demoted.

He added the employees of the PBC had been suffering since long due to delay in the payment of salaries and pensions every month.

The president of the employees union asked the government to restore the old grade system and increase salaries and pension of the lower staff since they were unable to cope with unprecedented inflation.