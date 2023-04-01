PM wants hassle-free flour distribution

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday directed the authorities at the flour distribution centres to remove the hurdles faced by people in the verification of their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs).

Shehbaz issued the directives during his visit to a flour distribution centre here where the federal government is providing free-of-cost flour bags to needy persons.

Chief Commissioner Captain (retd) Noorul Amin Mengal and Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon briefed the prime minister on arrangements made for smooth distribution of flour at different points.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of Islamabad administration for making hassle-free arrangements for distribution of flour and asked the relevant authorities to chalk out a mechanism to facilitate a person who could only present a photocopy of CNIC in case the original card had gone missing.

The prime minister also sought a report suggesting an alternative way. He directed that priority be given to aged persons and women.

It was also decided to provide two flour bags instead of one so that people would not have to visit the distribution centers frequently.

The prime minister took a round of the flour distribution centre and interacted with the people waiting to receive free flour bags.