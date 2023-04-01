Nadra launches dedicated helpline for transgender community

ISLAMABAD: The National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra) has launched a dedicated helpline for transgender community on Transgender Day of

Visibility.

On the occasion, Chairman Nadra, Tariq Malik said the unique feature of the dedicated helpline is the deployment of authority’s transgender employees to answer the calls.

“We want to provide a supportive and enabling environment for transgender persons so that they could access the services they need to thrive, said the Narda chief. “I hope that this dedicated helpline will go a long way in ensuring that they can claim their rightful place, and are able to register and derive dividends from government schemes,” he added.

Nadra declared March 31, 2023, as a special day for registering transgender persons. In addition to the helpline, Nadra has also launched a number of other initiatives for transgender community, including free of cost first CNIC and provision of jobs to transgender persons in Nadra. The authority has also nominated focal persons for facilitation of transgender persons at all its centres across Pakistan.