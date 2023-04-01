Dr Khalid appointed PU Pro-VC

LAHORE:Punjab Governor/Chancellor Baligh ur Rehman has appointed Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood as Pro-Vice Chancellor, Punjab University for a period of three years or till his retirement. The Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab, in this regard, has issued a notification on Friday.

According to a press release, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood is a Professor of Information Management at Punjab University. Currently, he is Dean of Faculty of Information and Media Studies. He was former Dean, Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences and Director, Institute of Information Management at the university.

With a qualification of post-doctoral research at the University of California, USA and more than 30 years of experience in the field of education, Prof Khalid Mahmood has more than 225 publications and has supervised many doctoral, M.Phil and masters’ theses.