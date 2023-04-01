Blood banks being revamped

LAHORE:Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi has said that the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education is trying to achieve the goal of “Safe Blood for Punjab” in all government hospitals.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that the existing blood banks are being revamped in the hospitals and the Institute of Blood Transfusion Services is being made more functional. In this regard, partnership is also being made with Indus Foundation, he added.

coronavirus: The Punjab Health Department has urged citizens to adopt precautionary measures as the number of coronavirus cases are increasing in the province currently.According to sources on Friday, the number of coronavirus cases reported in the provincial capital in the last 24 hours was 27, which was alarming.