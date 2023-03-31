Digitisation of LWMC workshop record ordered

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company CEO Babar Sahib Din visited various city localities to check the cleanliness condition.

Officials said the CEO made a sudden visit to the children's hospital workshop of LWMC on Thursday to review the ongoing work. During the visit, he took a briefing on vehicle repair from the workshop in charge. CEO said that 24-hour digital monitoring of operational vehicle routes was being done. By digitising routes and improving monitoring, there has been substantial improvement in working.

He also checked the attendance of drivers in the workshop and the time of vehicles going to the field; gave standing instructions for the digitisation of all the records of the workshop on a priority basis and to repair the vehicles brought in for minor repairs immediately.

He also visited the facilitation centre established for workers in the children's workshop and urged to send containers repairing vehicles to the field daily and also issued instructions.