Mindless work

There is a general notion that if you want to succeed, you would have to work hard. This maxim features prominently in the academic and scholastic culture of our country and is something every student has heard numerous times from parents and teachers. But is this really the case? Do those who work hard always succeed? I can come up with several examples of people working themselves to the bone with little to nothing to show for it and others who have never worked a day in their life but lack for nothing?

Moreover, simply working hard no longer cuts it in today’s world. There is a greater emphasis on creativity, originality and ability to work with others nowadays. Ultimately, the ‘just work hard’ mantra is a relic of a bygone era. It has survived thus far because of our outdated rote-learning teaching methods where mindless endless repetition passes as hard work.

Zulqarnain Samo

Karachi