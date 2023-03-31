Traffic pileup

The unmanageable traffic is one of the biggest problems of our urban centres. It has become a serious detriment to the quality of life in big cities, causing accidents, delays, noise and air pollution and taking up space meant for pedestrians.
The concerned authorities need to reduce the number of cars on the roads by investing in public transport, bike paths and pedestrian walkways.
Sadam Hussain
Karachi
