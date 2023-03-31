Oh, the irony

I would like to congratulate Humza Yousaf on becoming the first minister of Scotland. Yousuf’s grandparents were Pakistani immigrants. Few would have imagined in 1947, the twilight of the British Empire in the Subcontinent, that the leaders of Scotland and England in 2023 would be the descendants of immigrants from India and Pakistan. They are now leading countries that once labeled people like them as savages who needed to be civilized and would put them in the same category as dogs, banning them from locations such as hotels and country clubs. Ironically, history might be about to repeat itself in the UK as the ‘Pakistani’ Yousaf seeks independence from England and its ‘Indian’ PM.

Aamir Aqil

Lahore