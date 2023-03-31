Oh, the irony

I would like to congratulate Humza Yousaf on becoming the first minister of Scotland. Yousuf’s grandparents were Pakistani immigrants. Few would have imagined in 1947, the twilight of the British Empire in the Subcontinent, that the leaders of Scotland and England in 2023 would be the descendants of immigrants from India and Pakistan. They are now leading countries that once labeled people like them as savages who needed to be civilized and would put them in the same category as dogs, banning them from locations such as hotels and country clubs. Ironically, history might be about to repeat itself in the UK as the ‘Pakistani’ Yousaf seeks independence from England and its ‘Indian’ PM.
Aamir Aqil
Lahore
There is a general notion that if you want to succeed, you would have to work hard. This maxim features prominently in...
The unmanageable traffic is one of the biggest problems of our urban centres. It has become a serious detriment to the...
The initial assessments of the Ukraine war were hasty and shortsighted, as many experts believed that Russia would...
As AI continues to advance, there is growing scope for removing human error and bias from decisions such as hiring and...
In today’s digital age, we are witnessing a powerful fusion of art and technology that is revolutionizing the way we...
Child labour is, unfortunately, necessary for survival for many families across Pakistan. Endemic poverty and lack of...