Sheikh Mansour named as UAE vice-president

DUBAI: President Sheikh Mohamed has named Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed as Vice President and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, in a series of major appointments.

The decision will mean Sheikh Mansour will serve alongside Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

In his capacity as ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed named Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi.

In a statement carried by state news agency Wam, Sheikh Mohamed made the vice presidential appointment in his capacity as Head of State.

It was made with the “approval of the UAE Federal Supreme Council, to appoint Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Minister of Presidential Court, as UAE Vice President, alongside His Highness Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai”.

Sheikh Mohamed was elected by the country’s Rulers last May, following the death of Sheikh Khalifa.

Sheikh Mansour has served as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, along with a number of key positions in business and with Abu Dhabi’s wealth funds.