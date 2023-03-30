Unknown men tried to break into Jemima’s London flat

LONDON: Jemima Khan has revealed to Geo News that some unknown men attempted a break in at her London flat a few days ago in the middle of night.

On Tuesday afternoon, the journalist and filmmaker released images of four men on her Twitter account asking the public for their identification. She wrote: “If you can identify them, then please let me know….”

Speaking to Geo News here, Jemima Khan shared that she called the police when an attempted break in at night was made at the house where she lives in Central London. She said that the two men were caught on camera and Scotland Yard was called in and a report was registered.

In Jemima’s tweet, those two men who are believed to be attempting a break in were wearing masks and captured from behind their backs while at the door of Jemima Khan’s house.

“And then these two guys captured on camera trespassing a few weeks later in the day,” she said about the two men whose visible pictures she shared on her social media platform, clearly showing what they look like.

Jemima Khan said she was not sure if the men are connected and whether they are the same people or different.